At our annual Business Awards and Recognition Dinner in October 2021, Board Chair Christina Gagnier articulated a vision for the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce that is a true reflection of how the Chamber has evolved in the past few years: seizing the opportunity ahead.
Whether it is modernizing the Chamber to rise to the challenges its member businesses face, harnessing all forms of social media to engage a wider range of stakeholders, growing the membership to over 430 businesses, or identifying and resolving gaps in regional workforce development through the Upskill Chino Valley program, the chamber board, ambassadors, members, staff, and sponsors have worked together to propel the Chamber forward.
Modernizing the Chamber
The Chamber put serious investments into modernization, both physically and virtually. Starting with a rebrand, the Chamber launched a new website to better serve its members and the broader community. Filling a need for physical space to convene meetings, host events, and provide for co-working, the Chamber fully modernized its building, with new modular furniture, technology, and presentation tools. The Chamber is grateful to the City of Chino for physical upgrades to the space.
To meet the evolving needs of the Chamber, several new events and internal groups have been launched.
The Chamber Young Professionals’ Group is cultivating a new generation of business leaders in the Chino Valley.
Our Legislative Action Committee is helping to educate our members on bills being introduced in Sacramento that impact our businesses and advocate on these bills to our elected officials in the California State Legislature.
The Pitch Competition for students in grades 7-12 provides an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas in front of a live audience to compete for grant awards.
Attendance at Chamber events is also up by more than 400 percent, and the Chamber team looks forward to further growth and diversity in its event programming.
Engaging the broader business community
The Chamber now has over 430 members and 34 Chairman’s Circle Sponsors. We have worked hard to implement multi-faceted methods of stakeholder engagement.
Through these discussions and connections, we are excited to announce the launch of Chamber Business Roundtables.
These roundtables will tackle a variety of topics and engage a wide array of stakeholders.
Our first Business Roundtable discussion will be with Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez, designed to give Chino Hills businesses a voice with our mayor to try and solve unique challenges they are facing.
If you are a Chino Hills business owner and would like to participate in this Roundtable or future Roundtables, please email me at zwelborn@chinoval leychamber.com.
The Chamber hired a membership coordinator to better serve current and future member needs.
Implementing Upskill Chino Valley
Growing up in the Chino Valley, Christina and I experienced firsthand the lack of access to workforce development programs, leadership training, and exposure to career opportunities.
To solve this problem, we collaborated to create Upskill Chino Valley, focusing efforts on workforce development, economic development, leadership development, and entrepreneurship development.
In the current business climate, it is not a secret that businesses across the country are having a difficult time finding employees.
Earlier this week, I visited Take Ur Seat, Lemongrass Bistro, and Omnia Dental in Chino Hills, all of which indicated that a shortage of workers is hurting their respective businesses.
We have created programs such as the CVCC Pitch Competition, job fairs, career expos, entrepreneurship fairs, business roundtables, and the Chino Valley Leadership Program. The Chamber will be launching an Innovation Council this summer to tackle regional challenges.
Through these programs, we have helped connect jobseekers and future jobseekers with career opportunities so that our community can continue to grow and thrive and be a place where people can live, work, and play.
The Chamber’s work in this area has been recognized and has led to the beginning of substantial investment in Upskill Chino Valley.
These programs have seen immense support as we have received funding from the San Bernardino County Office of Workforce Development, Chino Valley Unified School District, the California State Employment Training Panel, and County Supervisor Curt Hagman.
Our local elected officials, our cities, and large businesses have all expressed excitement for Upskill Chino Valley programming and are looking to invest funding to allow us to help solve this workforce shortage in our community so we that can have a more robust local economy.
To learn more about our Upskill Chino Valley program and/or invest in our Upskill Chino Valley program, please visit chi novalleychamber.com/up skillchinovalley.
Why invest in the Chino Valley Chamber
If you own a business in the Chino Valley, I cannot stress enough the importance of being involved in your business community.
When you invest in your Chamber, you are investing in your community and inspiring businesses to want to invest in the Chino Valley. A strong Chamber results in a strong local economy.
By recruiting businesses to our area, retaining businesses by helping them solve their problems, and focusing on important issues, like transportation and education, the Chamber lifts the voice of our community and results in opportunity ahead for all of our residents.
