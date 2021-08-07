The free after-school Teen Activity Center (TAC) will open from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, across the street from Ayala High School.
The TAC will be open Mondays through Fridays, offering supervised recreational activities for high school teens ages 13 to 18 including billiards, ping pong, games, TVs, music, and study areas.
The program follows the Chino Valley Unified School District calendar and is closed on city and school holidays.
