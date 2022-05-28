Residents can visit the Chino Police Department  museum at 5451 Guardain Way from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month to view historical Chino police items, which include the Chino Police jail cell door used from 1954 to 1976 at its former station at Ninth Street and Chino Avenue.

 

