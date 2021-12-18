Chino Hills Self Storage has been offering the locals a place to store their property for 16 years.
The residents of Chino Hills know when they cannot store everything at their homes, they can go to Chino Hills Self Storage to house their possessions.
The self-storage center on Red Barn Court, just north of the 71 freeway, has been known to offer a helping hand to anyone in need since the establishment started.
The Company offers everyone a great customer service experience. When a senior citizen customer needed a place to store her things but had nowhere to go, she came upon the self-storage business by accident and they were able to assist her from start to finish.
Chino Hills Self Storage offers storage units at various sizes, RV Storage Space, and packing supplies.
The storage center is open on Monday thru Saturday from 8 AM. to 6 PM, and on Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM.
Also, the gate hours are from Monday thru Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Make sure to stop by and get 50% off your first full month on selected units.
Chino Hills Self Storage is located at 15315 Red Barn Ct. Chino Hills, CA 91709.
Information: (909) 398-8898 www.chinohillsselfstor age.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.