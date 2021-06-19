If there is one thing that we learned from the pandemic is that our health is and should be the most important thing.
We need to be proactive about our health and take care of ourselves, especially as we age.
The good news is that Chino and Chino Hills residents on Medicare do not have to go far to receive high quality and comprehensive health care.
Inter Valley Health Plan has made it convenient for residents of Chino Valley to receive high quality health care right in their neighborhood.
The health plan has partnered with Pomona Valley Health Centers that provides everything from family medicine and urgent care to physical therapy, radiology, sports medicine, women’s health and more.
These centers are designed to meet virtually all your health needs under one roof.
For more information about Pomona Valley Health Centers in Chino Valley:
Visit: Chino Hills Crossroads: Crossroads Entertainment Center 3110 Chino Ave, Ste 150-A, Chino Hills or call (909) 643-8874
Visit Chino Hills Grand Avenue: Chino Hills Professional Plaza 2140 Grand Ave #125, Chino Hills or call (909) 630-7875.
Inter Valley Health Plan is a not-for-profit, federally qualified HMO contracted with Medicare committed to providing quality healthcare coverage for adults 65+.
With over 40 years in the business of healthcare, the Plan is dedicated to improving the quality of life for older adults throughout its service area of Southern CA.
Call 800-500-7018 or TTY 711, 7 days a week, or visit www.IVHP.com.
