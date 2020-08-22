Dr. Steven Nguyen, the associate program director of the family practice at the Continuity Care Clinic, located within walking distance of Chino Valley Medical Center, is a hero in a labcoat.
A local to the Chino Valley area, Dr. Nguyen joined the clinic staff in December with a passion to mentor his 24 residents as they transition into young physicians, with the hopes they will continue to provide care for the Chino Valley community long after graduation.
His mission to provide preventative care and encourage better health to the under-served population led him to integrate himself into our community and our hearts.
Not only does Dr. Nguyen supervise the residents as they care for COVID-19 patients at Chino Valley Medical Center, but he has also found innovative ways to treat patients during the pandemic through telehealth appointments and expanded hours of operation at the clinic.
Patients of all ages visit him and the residents for primary care and emergency room follow up appointments including physicals, urgent visits, treatment of skin lesions, skin lacerations, and joint injections for knee or shoulder pain, with the ability to add more procedures every day.
Dr. Nguyen and his team of residents know the importance of building relationships with their patients and enjoy working to reach milestones and health goals to keep patients feeling their best.
Dr. Nguyen saves the day by providing care for the whole family and is currently welcoming new patients in the clinic at 5450 Jefferson Avenue, Suites 2 and 3 in Chino.
Call 464-8722 to schedule an appointment today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.