Most years, the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino is bustling with activity: award-winning stage shows, theatre classes, and dynamic community interactions.
The shutdowns of this past year have changed business as usual—but despite everything, the theatre has remained innovatively active!
Chino Community Children’s Theatre performs at the Seventh Street Theatre, and like nearly all other live theatres, has been on a long intermission from stage performances since March.
But that hasn’t stopped creative performers, directors, and teachers from making exciting things happen!
In the past year, multiple reader’s theatre shows were rehearsed and performed online. An original musical called Into the Webs, envisioned and directed by Jessie Pyle, was written, rehearsed, and performed online. The renowned summer camps for kids were creatively conducted online, complete with camp finale performances.
Countless classes in a variety of areas—from costuming to set design to writing to performing—were and continue to be held online and in socially distanced, masked, outdoor settings.
Our community has risen up to keep theatre alive and well, since creativity and the support of our patrons know no bounds. Chino Community Children’s Theatre is forever grateful, and we are especially honored to once again be named the community’s favorite live theatre.
We look forward to welcoming everyone back into the theatre soon when live theatre resumes, as it surely will.
Until then, watch for happenings online @CCCT Buzz.
Stay tuned! It’s nearly time for the curtain to rise!
