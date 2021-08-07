Students in grades kindergarten to twelfth grade can get a ride to and from school on a transit van offered by Omnitrans for 50 percent off through Feb. 6, 2022.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, cost will be $2 per one-way trip for the transportation service called OmniRide that works similar to Uber or Lyft.
Students can reserve a trip to school and home anytime between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Trips may be paid for using a credit or debit card within the booking app or with exact cash when the vehicle arrives.
To book a trip, download the free OmniRide On-Demand mobile app.
The closest pick-up and drop-off locations will be listed as “virtual stops,” which are typically a nearby intersection.
Trips may also be reserved by calling (909) 383-1680.
The van accommodates passengers with disabilities traveling with a mobility device.
OmniRide does not provide door-to-door transportation unless the rider is a verified disabled rider.
To plan a trip, learn about the OmniRide service area, or the discounted fare for people with disabilities, visit www.omnitrans.org/omniri de.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.