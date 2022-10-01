As your community hospital Chino Valley Medical Center is so proud to receive an overwhelming vote of confidence from the readers of this newspaper.
The nurses, physicians, medical technicians and support personnel who go to make up our staff of over 500 are honored to serve a wonderfully appreciative community.
We understand that our mission extends far beyond simply the health and well-being of our patients. From the oldest members of our community to the youngest, the quality of care continues from generation to generation.
For nearly half a century CVMC has grown with the community garnering numerous awards along the way including a rating as one of the Nation’s “100 Great Community Hospitals” by the prestigious Becker’s Hospital Review. CVMC is a 4 Star rated facility, as designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Other recognitions have been received from The Leapfrog Group, and US News & World Report.
All these awards and recognitions would not be possible without the professionalism and dedication of our amazing staff most of whom live in the Chino Valley region with their families. Unlike larger medical facilities in urban areas, CVMC has cultivated a true feeling of family where patients and visitors alike always feel welcome.
The recent COVID epidemic exemplified how a community can come together and overcome extreme adversity.
Our staff met the challenge head on and responded like true heroes.
Chino Valley Medical Center offers a wide range of highly specialized medical, surgical and diagnostic services and we attract many world-class physicians within the Chino Valley area.
The Hospital offers outpatient, day case and inpatient treatment for a wide range of specialties and has a top-rated orthopedic and gastrointestinal care.
The hospital remains committed to improving healthcare quality and making sure every member of our community gets the healthcare services they need.
Our role extends far beyond simply treating sickness and injuries. Community education classes are offered including how to manage diabetes and advance directives.
CVMC is truly a community hospital and the beating heart of Chino Valley.
It offers peace of mind to local residents who recognize that the highest quality of medical care is accessible right in their own neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.