Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward has provided the Champion with a look at how residential and commercial construction activity is moving forward in the city six months after the pandemic.
He noted that on the commercial side, construction of new buildings has slowed somewhat over previous years, but the number of tenant improvements has increased substantially for a couple of reasons.
First, many of the new commercial shell buildings built in 2019 and 2020 in the city’s three new shopping centers: The Rincon, Santa Barbara, and Soquel Canyon Square, saw new tenant improvements in the first half of 2021.
All three retail centers are in the vicinity of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road.
Second, due to the COVID pandemic and other factors in 2020, when the city experienced a higher level of business closures than in previous years, the city started seeing many of these empty suites occupied by new businesses in the first half of 2021, Mr. Ward said. These new businesses pulled tenant improvement permits to modify their spaces to better suit their business needs.
“The city expects to see this trend continue in the last half of 2021,” he said.
The next big commercial project is the Holiday Inn Express that broke ground last month at The Rincon just behind the Marriott Hotel.
“When completed, it will top out at four floors with a total of 68,981 square feet and 119 rooms,” Mr. Ward said.
Residential
On the residential front, the city saw a modest 20 percent increase in new dwelling units during the first six months of 2021, he said.
“All told, there are 347 dwelling units in the pipeline that could be built over the next several months,” Mr. Ward said.
In July, construction plans were submitted by Lennar Homes for 280 multifamily residential units which are part of the Vila Borba project in Butterfield, and their construction is contingent on Lennar’s submission of final plans and construction of off-site storm drainage improvements, he said.
In May, plans were submitted for three new model homes for a seven-home housing tract on Morningfield Drive, near Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church.
The 1.3-acre site, separated from the church by the flood control channel, was once owned by the church and sold to a developer that subdivided the land into seven lots.
Proceeds from the sale went to the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for reinvestment into Loving Savior or for paying down the debt that was accumulated when the school was built.
Reserve at Chino Hills
In February, plans were submitted for the buildout of the Reserve at Chino Hills apartment complex, consisting of 14 buildings with a total of 42 units on a vacant sliver of property approximately 150 feet away from the 71 Freeway.
The Reserve apartments are on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway. The complex was formerly called the Woodview Apartments, then Village Crossings, and now Reserve at Chino Hills.
January saw the submittal of plans for the final phase of the Country Club Villas condominiums in Los Serranos, consisting of three buildings with 18 units, Mr. Ward said.
The 4.7-acre project began in 2006 on Pomona Rincon Road between Wallace Avenue and Los Serranos Road.
ADU increases
The city is also seeing an increased interest in accessory dwelling units (ADUs), he said.
An ADU is an additional small residence on the same property as a single-family home, such as a back house or small bungalow, sometimes referred to as mother-in-law quarters or granny flats.
In 2019, there were two ADUs built in the city. In 2020, there were five permits issued. So far in the first half of 2021, five permits have been issued, 12 are in plan check, and seven are approved and awaiting permit issuance, he said.
The state enacted laws to accelerate the development of ADUs to address the housing shortage which has loosened city regulations making it easier for homeowners to offer additional housing on their properties such as rental rooms with a private entrance.
