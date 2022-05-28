A $36 million project designed to improve safety and traffic flow on Central Avenue at the 60 Freeway intersection is about 65 percent complete, according to Tim Watkins, chief of legislative and public affairs at San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA).
Crews are currently working on constructing retaining walls and replacing sidewalk, curb and gutters.
“By adding an additional left-turn pocket and increasing the storage capacity of the on-ramp, more vehicles will be able to transition from the street to the freeway during each signal phase,” Mr. Watkins said. “We are also building storm water basins and incorporating landscaping and aesthetic treatments to the walls that will enhance this gateway to the city.”
The Central Avenue bridge is being reconstructed and widened to accommodate three through-lanes and double left-turn lanes on Central. The existing eastbound and westbound on and off-ramps will be widened from one lane to two through-lanes and a carpool lane.
The project, which was approved in January 2018, is an ongoing effort between SBCTA, the City of Chino, and Caltrans District 8. It is being built with state, city, and county Measure I funds, an initiative approved by voters in 1989 for half-cent sales tax collected for transportation improvements.
Construction began last spring and is expected to be completed by December, according to Mr. Watkins.
Chino’s share of the project is $17.5 million. Mr. Watkins said while the project was underway the SBCTA received an $8 million grant from the State of California which allowed a reduction in the contributions of both SBCTA and the city.
The improvement project will also provide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps and tactile sensors at intersections with crosswalks and modify the bridge to current seismic standards.
To receive construction alerts with real-time closures and detours, visit: goSBCTA.com/SR60Central.
