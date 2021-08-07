Factors to consider before enrolling in college prep courses

College prep courses can improve students’ standing in the eyes of college admissions officers, but it’s imperative that high schoolers consider a host of factors before enrolling in such courses.
Students whose schedules are already full may need to choose between their extracurriculars and college prep courses to avoid being overextended.
Students who have the time to take on the extra work of AP or college prep courses must consider the potential ripple effects of such a decision. It’s true that many institutions view students who excel in AP classes more favorably than their peers who excel in conventional classes.
However, students should be sure they can handle AP coursework without adversely affecting their performance in other classes. Students’ grade point averages will likely drop if a strong performance in an AP class comes at the expense of strong performances in other classes.
A strong performance in an AP class will not negate the basic requirements students must meet in order to graduate high school or be accepted into the college of their choice.
Students must confirm that including a college prep or AP course in their class schedules won’t prevent them from taking another course that will help them fulfill their requirements to graduate or enroll in college.
College prep and advanced placement courses can help students stand out during the college application process. But students must consider various factors prior to enrolling in such courses.
