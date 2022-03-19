Spring is in the air! What better time to give your outdoor landscape some long-awaited attention. Whether you’re planning to plant a new garden, spruce up your landscaping or do some spring cleaning in the yard, there are programs to help you save water and money while you’re at it.
Landscape Water Efficiency Consultations – Detailed evaluation of residential landscape irrigation system.
Sprinkler Tune-Up Program
•Minor repairs to sprinklers, valves and leaking irrigation line.
Smart Sprinkler Timer Program
•Replace existing sprinkler timer with a weather-based irrigation controller.
Adjusting your sprinklers and watering schedule as well as fixing minor repairs can reduce water waste. Check with your water provider for a recommended watering schedule as well as any watering restrictions that may be in place.
To learn more about these programs or to sign up, contact your water provider: City of Chino Hills; (909) 364-2804 www.chinohills.org/programs; City of Chino, (909) 334-3282, cityofchino.org/conservation; Monte Vista Water District; (909) 267-2130 www.mvwd.org/programs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.