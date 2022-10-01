Chino Self Storage has been opened since 2020 and has seen great success since opening on day one.
A key part of their success is the staff at Chino Self Storage.
The on-site Manager, Mary Atilano has been working for Carlo Development since 2009 and was born and raised in Chino.
She knows the community well and is a proud resident.
She started working at the Chino Hills Self Storage location, so with the opening of the new development, there was nobody better to take the lead as the Manager than Mary.
From day one, Mary was able to gain the attention of the community by walking the neighborhoods, introducing herself, meeting and greeting her neighbors and giving them a small welcome gift from Chino Self Storage. Her smile and personality left a lasting impression on the people she met. Before we knew it, the facility was renting out storage units to almost full capacity in less than a year. In the self-storage industry, that’s not such an easy task.
But the Chino Self Storage team take great pride in what they do, and they greet every person that walks through their doors with a warm welcome and enthusiasm. We are proud to receive great reviews from our tenants and are the Home of The First Year Price Guarantee. Visit ChinoSelfStorage.net to learn more about us.
