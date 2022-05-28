Chino and Chino Hills police departments will host National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Activities such as potlucks, barbecues, and ice cream socials will take place in the early evening to strengthen police and community relationships and bring neighborhoods together.
Information: City of Chino Police, (909) 628-1234 or Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
