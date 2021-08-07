Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $25 Million to Chaffey College

Chaffey College has received a generous and historic $25 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Scott, who has given millions in support of higher education and marginalized people, chose Chaffey because of its dedication to equity.
“Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved,” she wrote on her website.
Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon said the college is absolutely overwhelmed by Scott’s generosity.
“Headlines across the country detail the ripple effects that Mrs. Scott’s gifts have created in the philanthropic world,” Shannon said. “The ripple effects we will experience here at Chaffey College and throughout the region will be tremendous. We are extremely grateful to Mrs. Scott.”
Chaffey was one of 286 organizations receiving $2.7 billion in gifts. The organizations included several community and state colleges.
Ms. Scott has donated hundreds of millions to higher education including Hispanic-Serving Institutions, historically Black colleges and universities and tribal colleges and universities serving Native Americans.
She described these organizations and others she has supported as “agents of change.”
Chaffey College plans to use the gift to support students who are the first in their families to go to college, students of color and those from low socioeconomic backgrounds. Funding will also support basic needs programs.
