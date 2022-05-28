It’s evident that the Chino Valley is making a comeback from the pandemic’s two-year gloom that interrupted community and civic life in a big way.
The month of April welcomed back the Corn Feed Run Car Show in Chino which was the largest to date, and planning is in full swing for the annual Fireworks Spectacular at Ayala Park.
In this year’s Progress edition, you will read how Chino Hills and Chino partnered with multiple agencies to keep their engines running during uncertain times.
The Pioneer Picnic and Rancho Del Chino Rotary’s Bingo de Mayo came back.
The Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, which was closed for seven years, is jumping back into the community to reinvigorate its 111-year journey in Chino that began in 1912.
(As Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa states in her message, “We’ve come back roaring.”
(You will read personal messages from agency leaders about how they are enriching schools, keeping the hills safe from fire, providing clean water, maintaining roads, preventing crime, addressing the labor shortage, and allowing us a rich quality of life.
The Preserve is exploding not just with young families but with singles, couples, and retirees, according to Lewis Group of Companies. Half of the Preserve community has school-age children, according to Randall Lewis.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez said the community is defined by the passion and pride of its residents and he will speak about this during his State of the City address “Tune into 2022” at 6:30 p.m. on May 31 at the Chino Hills Community Center.
The city sealed an agreement with the Chino Valley Fire District to build its fourth fire station at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
The new ownership of Big League Dreams was big news and the announcement of a $1 million splash pad to be built in Pinehurst Park has thrilled residents, drought notwithstanding.
It’s going to be a hot summer, but Chino Valley will offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy it.
