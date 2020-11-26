City of Chino will host its Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive at 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of providing dozens of packages to the city’s most vulnerable population, including seniors and individuals who are homeless.
Care packages will include items such as canned goods, water and hygiene products.
Residents can participate by choosing one, two or all three options to donate.
Option one items can consists of one box of instant oatmeal or cereal, a gallon of water, a gallon of juice, two cans of fruit, two cans of vegetables, one box of granola bars, two cans of tuna or chicken, two cans of soup, one box of dry spaghetti or pasta, one jar of pasta sauce, box of rice or macaroni and cheese, and one can of dry or canned beans.
Option two items are granola bars, fruit cups, applesauce, ready-to-go tuna cracker kits, individual sized potato chips, bottled water, single-serve juice bottles, fruit snacks, trail mix, beef jerky, crackers, disposable spoons, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, soap and shampoo, conditioner, tampons, toilet paper, napkins, adult diapers, adult pads, hand soap and hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and face masks.
Option three would consist of a cash donation used to offset the cost of additional meals.
Donations should be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or back seat so they could be picked up safely according to social distancing guidelines.
Information: 334-3258.
