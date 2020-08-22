While our summer activities may have changed, one thing is for sure, your health should be a top priority. Check out these three tips to stay healthy this summer:
Immunizations
Immunizations are vital to your health as they can prevent deadly diseases and help decrease symptoms of common illnesses such as the flu. So, be sure you are up to date on your vaccines. Influenza shots are needed every year and Tetanus and Diphtheria require a booster every 10 years. Keep in mind that most vaccines are covered by your Medicare plan at little to no cost to you.
Indoor Exercise
Exercising inside your own home is one way to keep fit and active while staying safe. Consider joining an online exercise class, adding extra movements to your daily routines, and set timers in your home as reminders to move around.
Diet
The last building block for a healthy summer is fortifying your body with adequate nutrition. When planning your summer menu, aim to include a variety of foods that are high in nutrients such as green leafy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and proteins.
Also, during hot weather, your body needs to replace the liquid and electrolytes that are lost through sweat and exercise. So be sure and choose your drink choices wisely and drink lots of water to properly hydrate.
Summer is here in full swing so you will want to keep your health top of mind every day with the help of local resources such as those offered by local not-for-profit Inter Valley Health Plan. Inter Valley Health Plan is a not-for-profit, federally qualified HMO contracted with Medicare committed to providing quality healthcare coverage for adults 65+. With over 40 years in the business of healthcare, the Plan is dedicated to improving the quality of life for older adults throughout its service area.
