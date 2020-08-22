The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to lose their health insurance along with their jobs. Adults aged 65 and older are at greater risk for developing serious health-related conditions so they should find a new health plan right away if they find themselves without coverage. And the good news is you don’t have to wait for open enrollment. Here are 3 ways to get started:
Apply for Medicare Part B through Social Security. If you need help, Inter Valley’s Medicare Specialists can direct on what you need to do.
Research. Ask family and friends about Medicare Advantage health plans they like and would recommend. Focus on the plan’s reputation and read up on member experiences. You want a plan that will be around for as long as you need it. Inter Valley Health Plan has been in business for over 40 years and its long-standing good reputation is clear when you read about the personal experiences from its thousands of members spanning Pomona, Claremont, and Chino communities.
Choose wisely. You want a plan that always has your best interest in mind. Older adults may find themselves with more time alone at home, especially now. And we must think about the impact that has on our mental health. You want a health plan that takes care of the whole self: mind, body and spirit. Inter Valley Health Plan for example offers its members free virtual social and health education classes to keep its members active and live a life full of vitality. Also, when you call, you can speak to a live person so you can avoid the dreaded automated phone tree.
Act now and don’t wait. During a global pandemic is not the time to be uninsured. If you are over the age of 65 and you’ve suddenly lost your employer health care coverage, there is a special election period to obtain Medicare Advantage health coverage right away. Having health coverage is more important now than ever, so don’t wait!
Inter Valley Health Plan is a not-for-profit, federally qualified HMO contracted with Medicare committed to providing quality healthcare coverage for adults 65+. With over 40 years in the business of healthcare, the Plan is dedicated to improving the quality of life for older adults throughout its service area.
Call 800-500-7018 or TTY 711, or visit www.IVHP.com
