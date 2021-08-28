When I stepped into my first term as mayor of Chino Hills in December 2020, I was met with the challenges of an unprecedented year while the uncertainty of COVID still remained. It is no secret that this past year has been challenging for us and everyone in our Chino Valley community has been affected in one way or another.
COVID remained the top priority to ensure my colleagues on the council and I continued to protect the health and safety of our community, retain the city’s strong financial foundation, and work to reopen our local businesses and schools.
While the long-term impacts of the pandemic are unknown, Chino Hills is committed to mitigating those impacts and trying to return to normal quickly and safely. The city’s budget is balanced and our fiscal health remains intact. We retain a strong financial foundation and are committed to building upon it to ensure Chino Hills’ continued success.
One thing that did not waiver throughout the evolving pandemic has been the resiliency of Chino Hills residents and the business community.
There is an overwhelming sense of pride in our community, and it shows in all the ways our residents, businesses, and community partners come together in times of joy and celebration—or in times of challenge and tragedy.
Even under this prolonged period of uncertainty, there remained signs of hope. There were a lot of encouraging moments along the way that helped see us through and show the true character of Chino Hills’ residents.
As people stayed home over the last year, our city was able to complete over $1.5 million in street improvement projects ensuring our streets were well-maintained.
In November of 2020, my colleagues and I launched grant programs for micro and small businesses in Chino Hills. Eligible businesses were awarded up to $10,000 in federal grant money that did not need to be repaid.
The city council personally delivered checks to these struggling businesses and heard their stories of survival and coping with the pandemic. I am proud that a total of $410,000 was distributed to 63 Chino Hills businesses.
One thing that has also been important to me through my term has been finding new ways to connect with residents and for them to enjoy our community while adhering to the latest health and safety guidelines.
In April of 2021, we brought the community together for the city’s very first Neighborhood Cleanup Day. Through this event, I wanted to give residents an opportunity to make a difference in Chino Hills while having fun with their families and teaching children the importance of respecting our environment and maintaining our quality of life.
In June of this year, our city’s summer concerts and movies series returned. Most recently we hosted a community celebration at the McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center to celebrate the generous gift to our community by the McCoy family. It has been so great to see so many familiar friendly faces out at city events again.
Very soon, Vellano Park will see the addition of four new pickleball courts as the city continues to look for ways to enhance the way residents enjoy our community. We will also be hosting a series of women’s personal safety and awareness workshops in partnership with the Chino Hills Police Department. I greatly look forward to seeing our residents out at our signature holiday events.
The year 2020 and the months that followed were like nothing we have ever experienced before, but I am proud of the way our residents, businesses, and city staff came together to endure. There is much to look forward to in the future as we prepare for Chino Hills’ 30th birthday! Stay tuned for events and contests that will help us usher in the anniversary of our city’s incorporation on December 1, 2021.
To my fellow Chino Hills residents, let’s keep the ball rolling and further build on our ability to display unity and resiliency within our community.
We are a young and dynamic city with a bright future ahead.
