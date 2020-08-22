When COVID-19 first became known, our district was forward thinking and immediately took steps in ordering all the proper equipment needed to keep our personnel and patients safe. Although there were a lot of unknowns regarding the virus initially, it was comforting to know that the district was not going to take any chances with the safety of our personnel, our families, or the community members we serve.
One of the changes that immediately went into effect was the personal protective equipment that we wear on every call.
We went from simply wearing medical gloves on medical incidents to wearing gloves, goggles, an N-95 mask and a gown.
Precautions at the fire station included not wearing our uniform and boots into the station living quarters, in an attempt to potentially decrease the spread of any contamination we might have picked up on the scene of a call.
We have temperature checks, twice a day, every day. The District immediately distributed large amounts of sanitizer and disinfectants to every station.
All our firefighters have been overly cautious with keeping our equipment extra clean and sanitized, as well as increasing our own personal hygiene.
This included not wearing any of our work clothes home. I believe we all wanted to keep ourselves and our families safe yet still be able to provide the best care for our community, which now included increased precautions to prevent the contraction or spread of COVID-19.
There is a broad spectrum of combined experiences amongst the personnel at Chino Valley Fire.
Many of our current firefighters have worked during other challenging times, such as the, Ebola, H1N1, SARS and many other serious illnesses.
I personally felt at the beginning of this pandemic a level of anxiety due to all the unknowns surrounding COVID-19, the overall feeling while responding to calls was a little unsettling. I think the uneasiness was universally felt on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. Initially, our call volume decreased because the public was scared to even call 9-1-1 for fear of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 by either first responders, hospital staff or other patients.
Also, information about the virus seemed to be constantly evolving and that created its own set of fear.
Early on Chino Valley Fire collaborated with both public and private agencies within our county to prepare for the absolute worst-case scenario.
As time goes on and more is being discovered about the virus, people are making informed decisions for their own personal health circumstances.
We understand that there are also a lot of changes and safety precautions that the District has taken that directly affect the public.
For example, we are not allowing anyone from the public inside our fire stations.
We normally enjoy having school tours and other community members visit our stations; however, at this time we’re asking the public to refrain from visiting in order to limit exposure. Also, our explorer post has postponed all ride alongs and in person meetings, instead we are trying to utilize virtual meetings.
The community outreach and career days have also been canceled as well as our hands only CPR training and AED donations.
I know we are all looking forward to things getting back to normal.
We truly appreciate all the love and support that we receive day in and day out from our community.
It definitely does not go unnoticed. I hope our community truly feels the same and knows that we are here for them in every way possible as their fire district.
I would like to add that we all have a purpose in this world.
It is to add value and give hope to others. So I encourage everyone reading this to be that light in someone’s darkness and be that hope for other people, especially in times like this, where depression and suicide are at an all-time high. Hope leads to purpose and a lot of people are losing their purpose right now so they feel hopeless.
Let’s get through this together. Remember to use proper precautions and stay healthy, but do not live in fear.
By Philip Vasquez, firefighter-paramedic for the Chino Valley Fire District.
