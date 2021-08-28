Pipeline Avenue bridge above the 60 Freeway

Pipeline Avenue bridge above the 60 Freeway

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The Pipeline Avenue bridge above the 60 Freeway is among three freeway bridges in Chino under reconstruction by Caltrans as part of the “Three Bridges Project” that has a price tag of $23 million. The  bridges above Monte Vista and Benson avenues are part of the two-year project to raise the vertical clearances to current standards to prevent over-height loads from hitting the structures, according to Caltrans.

