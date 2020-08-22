City of Chino will host a Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive this month at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of 400 care packages for the city’s most vulnerable population.
The food collection will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
People wishing to donate should enter the line at Central Avenue and D Street, turn right on D Street, make a right on Seventh Street and a final right onto C Street.
Information: 334-3258.can choose one of three options that can be found at https://cityof chino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=16636249.
