We’ve had quite the year in Chino! But, as always, Chino has emerged stronger, with improvements underway to better serve our residents.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Chino has been back in full swing for over a year. Employees returned to City Hall on May 4, 2020 and doors reopened to the public May 18, 2000 just seven weeks after declaring a local emergency.
Chino’s small-town spirit continued to shine, with our entire community – service groups, churches, businesses, and residents – uniting to assist those in need. We were blessed to have an abundance of food, protective equipment, and household goods, as well as COVID testing and vaccine administration facilities in Chino, thanks to our people and civic partners.
Much was accomplished in Chino while other entities remained closed. We took advantage of empty streets to complete projects such as the rehabilitation of Riverside Drive, numerous alleys, and the installation of water mains and streetlight upgrades.
These are part of our robust capital improvement program (CIP), which provides for maintenance and improvements to existing infrastructure and construction of new facilities to support the city’s future growth.
The Senior Center, Fields 5 and 6 at Ayala Park, and the Skate Park were renovated.
Our parks are a sanctuary for those eager to get outside, so completion of these projects was a priority.
Another $2 million of upgrades and improvements at various city facilities funded with CARES Act were completed, including technology upgrades.
Major transportation projects are progressing. The 60 Freeway SWARM Project is underway and will provide pavement rehabilitation by repairing deteriorated pavement slabs. The Three Bridges Replacement Project will replace overpasses along the 60 Freeway at Pipeline Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue, and Benson Avenue.
The Central Avenue Interchange Project is also under construction; the scope widens the bridge to accommodate more traffic lanes and improves ramps.
While the unexpected may happen, we are committed to being prepared so residents can continue to count on us when we are needed most.
Planning for Chino’s future is key. Chino continues to be a highly desirable location for families to set roots.
From 2020 to 2040, Chino is expected to see an increase in population of almost 40 percent, outpacing neighboring jurisdictions [SCAG 2016-2040 Regional Growth Forecast], so investing in tomorrow is critical.
To ensure our resources are efficiently and effectively deployed, the City of Chino Strategic Plan 2021 was adopted, highlighting the continued importance of a Positive City Image, Exemplary Leadership, Public Services Excellence through Internal and External Partnerships, Superior Customer Service, Financial Stability, Effective Technology, and Responsible Long-Range Planning.
Water, Sewer, Drainage, Parks and Facilities, and Civic Center master plans are proceeding to assess future resources, facilities, services, and staffing needs when planned developments are completed, at which point Chino’s population is expected to reach 140,000 [SCAG 2016-2040 Regional Growth Forecast].
Our retail, commercial and industrial sectors remain strong, with businesses attracted by Chino’s business-friendly climate and great location. But growth is happening around us as well, so we are taking the lead to extend Pine Avenue to the 71 to facilitate east-west access for our residents and neighbors.
As expressed in our city’s vision statement, “Chino is a vibrant city. It is a great community in which to live, work, and play that is recognized for integrity and dedication to public service.”
We are committed to making this vision a reality!
