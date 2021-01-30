Free virtual bingo is offered through the Chino Senior Center for ages 50 plus. The next game is at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Players must have an email address and access to Zoom. Bingo cards will be emailed. Registration: cityofchino.org/pro grams, 334-3271, or visit the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
Senior exercise classes are fee-based. Yoga and Zumba are virtual and an outdoor cardioblast class is held in person on Thursdays at Aguiar Square at 13191 Sixth Street, adjacent to the Chino Youth Museum. Space is limited and participants must register and pay in advance.
Registration: cityofchino.org/programs, or call 334-3271, or visit the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave.
