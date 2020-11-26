Sports experiences top many fans’ holiday wish lists

Game day is a big day for sports fans.
While the anticipation in the days before a big game can be exciting, nothing can match the game itself.
When shopping for the sports fan on their list this holiday season, shoppers may want to go the extra mile and gift a sports-based experience.
Experiential gifts are rising in popularity.
According to a 2017 survey from The NPD Group, a leading global information company, 39 percent of holiday shoppers in the United States intended to purchase experiential gifts for their loved ones that year.
Sports fans may love a new jersey, but they would no doubt really love a gift that makes them feel like they’re part of the action.
Shoppers who want to give a sports experience to their favorite fanatic this holiday season can consider these ideas.
Tickets
Perhaps no sports experience is more enjoyable to a true fan than tickets to the big game.
Tickets to see a favorite team play make for a great gift that fans may remember for the rest of their lives.
Purchase at least two tickets so your loved one has someone to make memories with.
Compare tickets sold directly through the team to those available through reputable secondary market sellers like StubHub and SeatGeek.LessonsSome fans not only want to watch their favorite sports, but also play them.
For example, fans who follow professional surfing might be able to take their own abilities to the next level after taking some lessons from a local instructor.
Many community parks organizations even provide affordable lessons for sports such as cross-country skiing, fishing and cycling that can provide great value to shoppers and gift recipients alike.
A round of golf
Golf fans who can’t get enough of the PGA Tour may dream of playing a course once graced by their favorite professional players.
The PGA Tour holds events at clubs across the globe, and many of these clubs allow non-members to play rounds for a fee.
That fee can be high, but avid golfers will be sharing stories about a round at a favorite course for the rest of their lives.
Experiential gifts are tailor-made for sports fans, making them ideal options come the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.