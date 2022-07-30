Heights Christian Schools celebrates grand opening of new preschool

Heights Christian Schools (HCS), a private school system serving infancy through the eighth grade for more than 40 years, is pleased to welcome families to Chino’s newest preschool, located at 14670 Ramona Avenue on the Campus of Inland Hills Church.
All children ages 2- to 6-years old are welcome at the preschool, which offers a secure and nurturing educational environment with Christian role models. Tuition rates are competitive, and the extended hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The preschool features on-site before and after school childcare, Biblical integration, Learning Without Tears curriculum, language and literacy, numbers, math and science concepts, varied learning modalities, creative expression, large and small motor development, self and community awareness, and year-round festivities.
“Launching a new preschool in just three months is nothing short of miraculous,” said HCS Senior Vice President and Superintendent of Schools, Kelly Beckert. “We praise God for His faithfulness. We have been warmly welcomed by everyone at Inland Hills Church and look forward to meeting new families in the community, partnering with them by providing outstanding early education programming for their preschoolers!”
Kelly Beckert says HCS has developed a vision of serving the community by offering private education that is accessible to as much of the populace as possible.
Partnering with parents since 1981, the schools provide a small campus feel where students are known by name and embraced as individuals, with the support, resources, and collaboration of a large, well-established school system.
To enroll, visit us online at heightschristianschools.org or call (714) 921-9070.
