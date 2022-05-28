The Chino Valley Masonic Lodge has re-emerged from a seven-year absence and is springing into action to support schools, teachers, education, and community groups.
Lodge members are working on a community resource fair to be held this summer.
Two weeks ago, members raised $1,000 at their kick-off taco fest.
Stanley Briones, whose family has been in Chino for 100 years, has been a mason for 21 years and currently serves as hall president and chaplain.
“Our lodge has had ups and downs regarding membership,” said Mr. Briones. “We were away from our building and meeting in neighboring lodges while we rented to a church for almost seven years.”
The lodge reopened in December 2019 but had to suspend activity due to Covid in March 2020 and stayed inactive until May 2021.
“Since then, we are the most active lodge in our district and our region,” Mr. Briones said. “Soon, we will be implementing a five-year plan to get our building ready for rentals of our dining hall, and re-establishing our presence in the community.”
The Masons date back to the Middle Ages when stonemasons and cathedral builders formed guilds to pass on their knowledge to apprentices who worked through the levels to become master masons.
The guilds eventually formed into lodges that attracted non-masons and evolved into fraternities.
Although Freemasonry has been associated with secrets and conspiracy theories brought on by the events and politics of the times, the focus of the Chino Valley Masonic Lodge is supporting the community, conducting lodge business, and growing its membership, of which there are 85 active members.
The Freemasons still use the symbols, rites, rituals, and titles that originated from the Medieval guilds, which contribute to its mystique.
Ray Villasenor said he was attracted to Freemasonry because of the mysticism and because he was exposed to it at an early age. His grandfather was the master of a lodge.
“Masonic lodges have a love for the community, and I want to be a part of that,” he said. “This is a younger, family-oriented lodge that opens its doors to the community.”
The Chino Valley Masonic Lodge #427 at 6050 Riverside Drive was built in 1959 with volunteer labor at a cost of $60,000, financed by a bequest from one of its members, according to Champion archives.
A light fixture from the early days hangs in a corner of the lodge (see photo). Mr. Briones said the meetings used to be held upstairs from Reher’s Pharmacy on Sixth and D streets.
The lodge also met at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) hall built on D Street in 1892 when fraternal orders were in their heyday, according to Champion archives.
Chino Hills resident Rex Cabado is the lodge master, or the “worshipful master,” a word that in earlier times meant “worthy of respect” or “honorable.”
His goal is to generate income, help members progress in achieving degrees, and develop membership. “This was a dying lodge,” he said. “For us to bring in new members, it has to be word of mouth.”
Freemasons are not allowed to recruit members or ask anybody to join, Mr. Cabado said.
Chino resident Chuck Bridges, a Freemason for 14 years, said although Freemasonry is not a religion, one of the primary requirements is to believe in a higher power.
“We are a group of men asking questions, seeking the purpose of life, and being aware that we are only here for a brief time,” he said.
“We are making the most of our time here by doing good, which is my passion,” Mr. Bridges said.
Paul Kiley, a retired U.S. Army major, said the role of a Freemason is to embrace the past, present, and future.
Restoring the building, which is in need of repair, is one of the goals of the present. The future includes giving to the community, he said.
Information: text Stanley Briones at (909) 223-3837.
