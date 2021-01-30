Testing for COVID-19 will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 3 and 17 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
March dates are Wednesdays, March 3, 17 and 31.
No symptoms are required to receive a test and walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
The city has partnered with San Bernardino County to offer the free tests.
The county will activate appointment registration five to seven days before the event.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call 387-3911.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not be charged a co-payment or share the cost of the test.
They will not receive a bill.
Persons who do not have insurance or do not want to provide insurance information will still be registered and tested.
