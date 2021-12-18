Residents of Chino Hills and the surrounding cities who are looking to live a life free of painkillers along with getting professional help and advice from expert physicians should visit the Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness clinic.
The Clinic on the corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, in the Albertsons shopping center, has been offering pain relief for the last five years.
They focus on helping their patients get back to their active lifestyle, stop taking pain medication, avoid dangerous surgery, and finding the source of the problem. The owners Dr. Carlo Sayo and Lisa Sayo, MA OTR/L, say their business mission is to help people make better decisions about their health by specializing in helping active adults in their late 40s get rid of pain so they can get back doing the things they love to do.
Dr. Carlo Sayo, a board-certified orthopedic specialist, and Lisa Sayo, MA OTR/L, an occupational therapist, have been in the practice and helping active adults who have tried other ways to get rid of pain find new relief remedies for the last 15 years.
Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness offer a variety of different types of physical therapy for back pain, neck and shoulder pain, knee pain, any sports injury, and orthotics.
The therapy clinic is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness is located at 15944 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite 250 Chino Hills, CA 91709. Information (818) 907-0805, www.empowerptwellness.com.
