The Nature Retreat, an enclosed conservation area surrounded by a walking path along Mill Creek, Kimball, and Rincon Meadows avenues, offers residents a serene view as they traverse The Preserve community. The retreat provides 40 acres of land for burrowing owls, birds, and wildflowers.
Designed by Lewis Group of Companies, the conservation area includes natural treatment wetlands and wildlife habitat.
Randall Lewis of Lewis Group of Companies said the area is fenced off to prevent people from disturbing the wildlife. Although the retreat is enclosed, residents can still get a glimpse of the natural landscape.
