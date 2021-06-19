Health insurance plan: Your health insurance plan pays the cost of covered health care services.
This can include: medical care, behavioral health and prescription drug coverage.
Through your health plan, you choose a medical network and primary care doctor. Medical network (e.g., PrimeCare Chino): You choose your medical network through your healthcare plan.
The medical network gives you access to your primary care doctor, hospitals and other health care providers.
Your medical network coordinates with your primary care doctor to deliver the medical benefits available to you through your healthcare plan.
This can include: hospitalization, urgent care, specialist referrals, case management, lab services, and x-ray services.
Your primary care doctor and health care team: You choose a primary care doctor through the medical network.
Your primary care doctor along with their health care team will work with you to deliver the medical care you need and offer the best treatment plan for you.
At PrimeCare Chino, we have 70+ primary care doctors and a large network of specialists.
You will find many locations across Chino, Chino Hills, Eastvale and other surrounding areas.
We work with your primary care doctor to deliver the medical benefits your health plan offers. PrimeCare Chino accepts new members with many different health insurance plans, including most Medicare plans.
Looking for a new doctor? PrimeCare Chino is here to help. Find a PrimeCare Chino doctor near you by visiting our website: primecare.com/findadoc.
