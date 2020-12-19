Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School understands that many parents are seeking a school where their child can build strong moral values while also receiving a first-class education.
Loving Savior is located in Chino Hills and was established in 1995 with only 35 students. Enrollment has grown more than 116 percent over the past five years with a current enrollment of 300 students. The school has built five new classrooms since 2014 under the leadership of our principal Valorie Wend.
As a Chino Hills resident of more than 20 years, our principal is very familiar with the needs of her students. Mrs. Wend offers an open-door policy and continues to put her students as her top priority. She knows that to be successful, she must continuously build and maintain healthy relationships with her students and families. Loving Savior provides a quality Christian education, a full-time resource teaching staff, and an advanced math curriculum. In fact, there are several students that have thrived from our advanced math programs, assisting them in local math competitions with opportunities in receiving scholarships and preparing for high school math such as Algebra I and II, Geometry I and II as well as trigonometry and pre-calculus. Other unique curriculum subjects included are religion, art and Spanish. Student Chromebooks are also offered in grades Kindergarten thru 8th grade (1:1 ratio).
Planning, creativity, and thinking ahead have been what has given us all the opportunity to succeed. As the school year started with distance learning, our students (K-8) had immediate access to Chromebooks. In the background, however, even before the year started, our Application for a Waiver to offer traditional instruction had already been submitted. Within a week after school began, Loving Savior secured the waiver from the County of San Bernardino Health Department to offer traditional instruction. Loving Savior gave parents the option of traditional instruction, a hybrid option, or distance learning. Loving Savior worked hand-in-hand with the San Bernardino County Health Department to ensure the safety of our students, staff and parents. A detail protocol was developed, formalized, and promptly implemented. In fact, the San Bernardino Health Department advised us that Loving Savior’s plan was determined to be a “Best Practice” policy for the re-opening of schools. To date, Loving Savior’s policy has been very effective as we have had zero COVID cases among the students and staff thus far. This success has been a combined effort because of the school’s protocol and parents keeping their children home when they are sick, if someone in their household is exhibiting COVID symptoms, or if anyone in the household has been exposed to a person who has tested positive. The principal appreciates that the parents and school have worked as a team and as a community to keep everyone healthy.
The school also offers additional programs such as music/band, team sports, before and after school care and various afterschool programs and activities. The school is located at 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. For more information, please contact the Admissions Director at (909) 597-2948, visit us at www.lov ingsavior.org or follow us on Facebook.
