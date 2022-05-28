As many in our community know, the City of Chino Hills celebrated its 30th anniversary on Dec. 1, 2021.
I’ve enjoyed living in Chino Hills with my family for nearly 40 years and am proud to serve my second term as mayor since joining the city council in 2013.
My fellow councilmembers and I know the last two years have been anything but easy or normal for the community.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remained a challenge for our residents and businesses.
While we have seen the unexpected can happen at any time, we are committed to ensuring our city is always well-equipped at the highest level to respond to any challenges that may come our way.
As a retired firefighter and resident who has seen first-hand the devastating impacts wildfires have on our community, wildfires are always a concern.
Our residents’ safety, health, and in many cases lives, depend on our ability to protect them from the destructive paths of wildfires.
This year, the city and our Chino Valley Fire District (CVFD) completed the property transfer agreement for the future development of the city’s fourth fire station at the intersection of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
The city provided just under four acres of land and will pay a total of $8 million to construct and equip the new facility.
In return, the city received the former Chino Valley Fire training facility on Eucalyptus Avenue.
CVFD will also be assuming the costs and responsibilities of all wildfire protection the city normally contracts with CalFire to perform, saving the city approximately $150,000 a year.
The construction of the new fire station is expected to be completed in early 2024.
We continued to identify ways to enhance our fire preparedness efforts.
We worked with our legislative leaders to secure $565,000 in Federal Emergency Management Funding to support the city’s fuel reduction program that will reduce the potential for wildfires in our community.
We also invested nearly $50,000 to conduct a palm tree injection project in Carbon Canyon that will remove invasive palm trees that pose a fire risk in one of our most vulnerable areas in the city.
For many years, one of my goals as a councilmember has been ensuring our Big League Dreams Sports Park is a facility our community is proud to have in our city.
The 34-acre facility is city-owned but privately operated and managed. I am excited that under my term as mayor, Big League Dreams will soon see new management and some much-needed improvements to provide our community the quality sports park they expect and deserve.
Chino Hills is a community defined by the pride we take in our city and the passion of our residents.
It is through the partnership that our city’s leaders have with residents that we have been able to preserve and build upon everything that makes Chino Hills great.
Here is to another successful 30 years!
