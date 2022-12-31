Since 1972, Baldy View ROP has offered free Career Technical Education (CTE) courses to high school students within its partnering school districts, including Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD).
More than 6,000 students enroll in Baldy View ROP courses yearly as they learn the skills and training necessary for employment in various fields, including health and medical sciences, arts, media, and entertainment, hospitality, tourism, and recreation, information and communication technologies, and public services.
Courses offered at CVUSD schools include criminal justice, cybersecurity, food and hospitality services, medical assisting, sports medicine, stage technology, and more.
Due to the partnership, Baldy View ROP has with CVUSD and its partnering school districts, any student within CVUSD can also take ROP courses at any other school location within Chaffey Joint Union High School District, Claremont, and Upland Unified School Districts as well as the Career Training Center in Ontario entirely for free.
According to the California Department of Education, CTE students significantly increase their preparation for career and college success.
Statistics show that attendance in CTE courses doubles the college acceptance rate for minority students, 90 percent of students who take CTE courses graduate high school, and 80 percent of students who took CTE courses continue to pursue their postsecondary education.
High school students earn credits toward graduation and valuable training for various careers and college courses.
Some classes satisfy UC a through g requirements and are articulated with local community colleges. For more information and to request courses, visit www.baldyviewrop.com.
