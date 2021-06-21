There isn’t much left for Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi to accomplish in her storied basketball career except maybe becoming one of two players in history to win five Olympic women’s basketball gold medals.
Taurasi, the Chino native who turned 39 on June 11, was named to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball team Monday and will seek her fifth straight gold medal in the sport after the U.S. won in 2016, 2012, 2008 and 2004 with her on the team.
The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled for July 21 through Aug. 8.
Women’s basketball will begin Sunday, July 25, concluding with the gold medal game on the final day of the Games.
All basketball games – men’s and women’s – will be played inside Saitama Super Arena in Chūō-ku, Saitama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, which is located about 18 miles north of Tokyo.
Sue Bird, 40, who like Taurasi played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was on those same gold-medal winning Olympic teams as Taurasi and will also seek her fifth gold.
Should the U.S. win the women’s basketball gold medal in Japan, it would be Taurasi’s ninth medal in international competition.
With Taurasi, the U.S. took Olympic gold in 2004 in Athens, 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio De Janeiro.
In the Team World Championships, Taurasi and the U.S. won gold in 2010 in the Czech Republic, 2014 in Turkey, 2018 in Spain and bronze in 2006 in Brazil.
The U.S. will open Group B play on Tuesday, July 27 vs. Nigeria.
Next, the U.S. will play Japan on Friday, July 30 before playing France on Monday, Aug. 2.
The women’s quarterfinals are Wednesday, Aug. 4 with the semifinals on Friday, Aug. 6.
The gold medal game is set for Sunday, Aug. 8.
In addition to Taurasi and Bird, the U.S. Women’s basketball team will feature Ariel Atkins, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, A'ja Wilson and Brittney Griner.
The U.S. will get a week in Las Vegas to train for the Olympic Games, including playing an All-Star exhibition game at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 against other WNBA players at the Mandalay Bay arena in Las Vegas.
Other exhibition games in Las Vegas will include an 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 16 contest against Australia and a 2:30 p.m. tipoff on Sunday, July 18 versus Nigeria.
Taurasi is in her 17th season with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and is the league’s career-scoring leader with 8,994 points. She led the Mercury to WNBA championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014 and was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2004.
She’s earned All-WNBA first-team honors 10 times, was named a WNBA All-Star nine times and was the league's Most Valuable Player in 2009.
At the University of Connecticut, Taurasi’s teams won three straight NCAA championships from 2002 to 2004 and she was the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player in 2003 and 2004.
