Chino Hills High’s Elisabella Forest won the CIF-Southern Section girls’ 100 backstroke title and the Huskies finished fourth out of 53 teams in the Division 3 team standings at the swimming championships held Saturday at Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Forest recorded a time of 55.86 in the 100-backstroke championship race, winning the event by nearly a second over second-place finisher Nicole Meza of Valencia High, who had a time of 57.82.
Yorba Linda’s Ava Snider took third at 58.15.
The Chino Hills senior placed third in the 100 free at 52.08 and was part of a relay team to place second at the championships.
Forest, Nailyn Lopez, Jacqueline Shen and Nohely Lopez had a time of 1:52.49 in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing only .06 seconds behind champion Crean Lutheran’s time of 1:52.43.
CIF-Southern Section swimming results for Chino Valley athletes:
Division 1, Girls
Team standings: Ayala (14th out of 34 teams)
Event results:
200-yard medley relay: Victoria Villarreal, Anna Li, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden (eighth, 1:49.09).
200-yard freestyle relay: Emily Wooden, Isabelle Rivera, Victoria Villarreal, Charli Sunahara (ninth, 1:38.75).
100 back: Victoria Villarreal (tied seventh, 57.55).
100 breast: Charli Sunahara (seventh, 1:05.77).
400-yard freestyle relay: Emily Wooden, Anna Li, Victoria Villarreal, Charli Sunahara (15th, 3:36.49).
Division 2, Boys
Team standings: Ayala (41st out of 46 teams)
Event results:
100 back: Luke Pedroche (13th, 54.41).
Division 3, Girls
Team standings: Chino Hills (4th out of 53 teams)
Event results:
200-yard medley relay: Elisbella Forest, Nailyn Lopez, Jacqueline Shen, Nohely Lopez (second, 1:52.49).
50 free: Nohely Lopez (seventh, 24.89).
100 free: Elisabella Forest (third, 52.08); Nohely Lopez (15th, 55.02).
200 free relay: Jacqueline Shen, Blair Landherr, Jenna Barajas, Nailyn Lopez (16th, 1:46.88).
100 back: Elisabella Forest (first, 55.86).
400-yard freestyle relay: Nohely Lopez, Jacqueline Shen, Nailyn Lopez, Elisabella Forest (second, 3:42.06).
Division 4, Boys
Team standings: Chino (43rd), Ontario Christian (47th) out of 47 teams.
Event results:
Chino
200 yard medley relay: Robert Alvarado, Justin Weidl, Eden Reyes, Gianni Montelbano (14th, 1:59.71).
Ontario Christian
100 free: Aeden Crain (15th, 53.94).
