Four baseball players and three softball players were named All-CIF-Southern Section honorees for the 2021 season. The honorees were announced Thursday.
Ayala High softball pitcher Emily Leavitt, a University of Minnesota signee, was named to the Division 1 team.
Don Lugo High pitcher and University of Nevada-Reno signee Ellie Garcia was named to the Division 3 team and Ontario Christian High catcher Bridgette Trujillo, a senior, earned Division 5 honors.
Ayala (16-5, 13-2) won the Palomares League title, Don Lugo (20-6, 13-2) captured the Mt. Baldy League title, and Ontario Christian advanced to the second-round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs after finishing third in the Ambassador League.
In baseball, three Ayala High players earned Division 1 honors.
Senior Cole Koniarsky and juniors Troy McCain and Ty Borgogno helped lead the Bulldogs to the Palomares League title and a spot in the CIF State South Region Division 1 title game.
Chino Hills High senior Braden Hofmeyer was named a Division 3 honoree.
The Huskies (19-9, 10-5) advanced to the second round of the Division 3 playoffs, following a second-place finish in the Baseline League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.