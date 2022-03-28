All-Ambassador League honorees announced for 2021-22 winter sports season

All-Ambassador League honorees for the 2021-22 winter sports season in boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer.
Girls basketball
Player of the Year: Shayla Gillmer, Ontario Christian.
Coach of the Year: Matt Tumambing, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Loma Linda Academy.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs, Shayla Gillmer, Brooklyn Goedhart, Maddie Martinez and Dejah Saldivar; Aquinas’ Madeline De Kodia and Allie Hernandez; Woodcrest Christian’s Avloni Burnell and Heaven Stoudenmire; Arrowhead Christian’s Gwen Murray and Aliyah Rosete; Desert Christian’s Melia Johnson; Loma Linda Academy’s Allison Kim; Linfield Christian’s Taylor Thompson.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Kailee Briggs; Aquinas’ Perrine Allou, Arabella Carrera and Nailiyah Liwanas; Woodcrest Christian’s Karissa Stai; Arrowhead Christian’s Grace Medina; Desert Christian’s Natalie Duncan; Loma Linda Academy’s Bex Mendoza; Linfield Christian’s Kendall Schmottlach; Western Christian’s Natalie Estrada.
Boys basketball
Player of the Year: Mike McNair, Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Waheed Mitchell, Linfield Christan.
Sportsmanship Award: Western Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Trell Deaver and Matthew Ericson; Linfield Christian’s Luke Bohmer, Calem Castillo, Mike McNair and Damian Ruiz; Aquinas’ Keishmer Foster and Brandon Ivery; Arrowhead Christian’s Todd Jackson and Clayton Mpiana; Western Christian’s Kreston Merveille; Woodcrest Christian’s Jack Wheaton; Loma Linda Academy’s Yumin Joe; Desert Christian’s Brogan Scott.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Cole Jones and Daveon Scott; Linfield Christian’s Julius Brower; Aquinas’ Edward Kelley and James Otieno; Arrowhead Christian’s Chimo Ozonoh and Dylan Strikwerda; Western Christian’s Brian Wallace; Woodcrest Christian’s Justin Flye; Desert Christian’s Jacob Reynolds.
Girls soccer
Player of the Year, defense: Eryn Warren, Linfield Christian.
Player of the Year, offense: Madeline Hood, Arrowhead Christian.
Coach of the Year: Joey DeSantis, Arrowhead Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Woodcrest Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Raegan Bailey, Grace Burman and Megan Charley; Arrowhead Christian’s Laney Herrero, Madeline Hood, Alice Kok, Ella Luna and Makenna Overholt; Western Christian’s McKayla Farrell, Julia Galdamez and Angelina Rios; Linfield Christian’s Sinclair Francescon, Eryn Warren and Dani Williams; Aquinas’ Marisa Cornejo and Isabella Negrete; Woodcrest Christian’s Ashley Viray; Loma Linda Academy’s Samha Ribadu.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Samantha Fischer, Olivia Galindo and Sarah Nelson; Arrowhead Christian's Maryann Garberoglio, Aylie Haycock and Lola Martinez; Western Christian’s Mikaela Burchell, Madison Dean and Ashleya Farrell; Linfield Christian’s Ryley Burns and Alexis Jones; Aquinas’ Gia Aldama; Woodcrest Christian’s Brooke Stice and Abigail Wheaton; Loma Linda Academy’s Kylie Balog and Ella Sabo; Desert Christian’s Jessica McQuown.
Boys soccer
Player of the Year, defense: George Flores, Aquinas.
Player of the Year, offense: Spencer Lewis, Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Sixto Gonzales.
Sportsmanship Award: Arrowhead Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Quintin Fikse and Tyler Ford; Aquinas’ George Flores, Nathaniel Gaeta, Robert Gomez, Pablo Palacios and Angel Pais; Woodcrest Christian’s Luca Atencio, Marcus Combs, Bryan Morris and Blake Small; Linfield Christian’s Spencer Lewis, Logan Pledger and Matthew Walker; Loma Linda Academy’s Andrew Bora and Christian Albarran; Arrowhead Christian’s Garen Zakarian; Desert Christian’s Aiden Valencia.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Cameron Gaytan and Aldo Gonzalez; Aquinas’ Diego Aviles, Joshua Bennett and Adrian Renderos; Woodcrest Christian’s Andrew Marc and Ethan Smith; Linfield Christian’s Dylan Cane, Landen Florentine and Johnny Thompson; Loma Linda Academy’s Eric Curiel; Arrowhead Christian’s Reed Saxton, Karsten Stein and Michael Valle; Desert Christian’s Brogan Scott and Jackson Rice; Western Christian’s Raul Watkins.
