All-Star teams from Chino American, Chino National and Canyon Hills little leagues will begin competing Saturday, June 19 in the annual District 23 tournaments in five divisions.
Other teams in the tournaments include Ontario Eastern, Upland American, Upland Foothill, Upland National, Ontario Mountain View little leagues.
District 23 All-Star game schedules
8-9-10 Division
(All games played at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino)
Saturday, June 19
Chino American vs. Ontario Eastern, noon; Upland American vs. Upland Foothill, 3 p.m.; Upland National vs. Canyon Hills, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Upland Foothill vs. Upland National, noon; Chino American vs. Canyon Hills, 3 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Upland American, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 21
Ontario Eastern vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.; Upland American vs. Upland National, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Upland American vs. Canyon Hills, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Upland National, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
Ontario Eastern vs. Canyon Hills, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Upland American, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Chino American vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.; Upland Foothill vs. Canyon Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 28
Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
Championship game, 6 p.m.
9-10-11 Division
(All games played at San Antonio Park, 2393 N. Mountain Ave., Upland)
Saturday, June 19
Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland National, 3 p.m.; Upland Foothill vs. Chino American, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern, 3 p.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Upland Foothill vs. Ontario Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Chino American vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Ontario Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Chino American vs. Ontario Eastern, 3 p.m.; Upland Foothill vs. Upland National, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
Upland Foothill vs. Ontario Eastern, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Major Division
(All games played at Citrus Park, Eighth Street between Mountain and San Antonio avenues, Upland)
Saturday, June 19
Upland National vs. Upland Foothill, 9 a.m.; Upland American vs. Ontario Western, noon; Chino National vs. Canyon Hills, 3 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Chino American, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Upland American vs. Chino National, 9 a.m.; Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern, noon; Upland Foothill vs. Chino American, 3 p.m.; Canyon Hills vs. Ontario Western, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Upland American vs. Canyon Hills, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Chino American, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Chino National vs. Ontario Western, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Semifinal games, 9 a.m. and noon.
Tuesday, June 29
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Junior Division
(All games played at Memorial Park-South Field, 1100 E. Foothill Blvd., Upland)
Saturday, June 19
Ontario Mountain View vs. Ontario Eastern, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 21
Upland National vs. Ontario Mountain View-Ontario Eastern winner from June 19, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
Teams TBA, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Senior Division
(All games played at Memorial Park-South Field, 1100 E. Foothill Blvd., Upland)
Saturday, June 19
Canyon Hills vs. Upland National, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Canyon Hills vs. Upland National, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Game 3, if needed, 7:30 p.m.
