High school boys and girls basketball playoff schedules announced; 10 Chino Valley teams qualified for the CIF-Southern Section postseason

Ten Chino Valley high school boys and girls basketball teams will begin their quest for a CIF-Southern Section championship this week with boys' first-round games set to begin Wednesday, May 26, followed by girls' first-round games on Thursday, May 27.
Boys basketball
First-round games, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26
Division 3A
Ayala (10-10, Palomares League at-large team) at El Segundo (11-0, Pioneer League champion)
Division 4A
Bassett (5-1, Miramonte League third-place team) at Chino (9-2, Mt. Baldy League champion)
Division 4AA
Pioneer (7-3, 605 League third-place team) at Don Lugo (10-5, Mt. Baldy League second-place team)
Division 4AA
Ontario Christian (13-5, Ambassador League third-place team) at No. 2 Victor Valley (5-3, Desert Sky League second-place team)
Second-round games: Friday, May 28
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 1
Semifinals: Friday, June 4
Championship games: Wednesday, June 9.
Girls basketball
First-round games scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Division 2A
Arcadia (7-7, Pacific League at-large team) at Chino Hills (9-3, Baseline League second-place team)
Division 3A
Ayala (9-4, Palomares League third-place team) at Whitney (10-6, 605 League second-place team)
Division 3AA
No. 1 Ontario Christian, bye. Will play the Hesperia-Victor Valley winner on Saturday, May 29 in a second-round game at Knights Center at Ontario Christian High.
Division 3AA
Don Lugo (6-8, Mt. Baldy League third-place team) at Xavier Prep (14-6, Desert Empire League second-place team)
Division 3AA
Paramount (6-4, San Gabriel Valley League third-place team) at Chino (8-2, Mt. Baldy League second-place team)
Second-round games: Saturday, May 29
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, June 2
Semifinals: Saturday, June 5
Championship games: Thursday, June 10.
