Ayala High graduate Taylor Shelby, who played this past season with the Mt. San Antonio College women’s basketball team, signed with Park University in Missouri.
The 5-foot-7 guard was named the South Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and was named SCC First-Team All-Conference.
She averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with Mt. SAC during the 2019-20 season.
“Taylor is an athletic guard with handles and can attack the defense off the dribble in transition and the half court setting,” said Park University women’s basketball head coach Norman Cooper Jr.
