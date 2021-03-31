Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott announces he is staying at Loyola Marymount for one more season

He’s sticking around for one more season.
Eli Scott, who led Loyola Marymount University basketball’s team in scoring the past two seasons and was a starter on Chino Hills High’s 2015-16 national championship team, announced Wednesday he is staying at Loyola Marymount for the 2021-22 season.
Because of the shortened 2019-20 season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA voted in March 2020 to provide winter and spring-sport athletes an additional season and an extension of their period of eligibility.
Scott played for the Lions during the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
“Over the course of four years, LMU has not only helped me become a better basketball player, but it also helped me turn from a young man to an adult,” Scott said in a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon. “I can never thank Lion Nation enough for the unconditional love and support they’ve shown.”
He went on to thank his coaches and the university president and athletic director.
“However, the best is yet to come,” Scott wrote.
Scott has started every Loyola Marymount men’s basketball game since his sophomore year and broke the school’s single-season rebounding record for freshman with 225.
“This is a great day for Loyola Marymount University basketball,” said Lions head coach Stan Johnson. “Eli’s decision to return to school sends a powerful message as to where our program is headed and how committed he is in becoming the best basketball player and student-athlete possible. He instantly becomes one of the best players in the country and puts us in a position to achieve at the highest level on the court.”
Scott was named an All-West Coast Conference first team honoree for the 2020-21 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.