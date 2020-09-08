Ayala High hires new girls varsity head soccer coach

Ayala High School in Chino Hills hired Ryan Casey as its new girls’ varsity head coach, the school announced in a statement Tuesday.
Coach Casey has 15 years coaching experience and obtained a U.S. Soccer National A Coaching License.
“I am very excited to be joining the Ayala Bulldog family,” Coach Casey said. “I am looking forward to bringing my passion and knowledge of the game to the Ayala girls soccer program and bringing each player to their full potential as a student, an athlete and an overall person.”
Ayala High finished with a record of 5-12-3 overall and 3-4-1 in the Palomares League to finish third in the six-team league.
The high school girls’ soccer league is expected to begin Feb. 27.
