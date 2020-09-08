Ayala High hires new girls varsity head soccer coach

Chino, CA (91710)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

