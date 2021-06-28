Ayala High senior Emma Lazaro and Ayala head coach Brian Harris were named the Division 3A girls' basketball Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, and Ontario Christian High sophomore Chloe Briggs was named Division 3AA Player of the Year by the CIF-Southern Section on Monday for the 2021 season.
Lazaro, who carries a 4.75 grade point average, led the Bulldogs to the Division 3A championship on June 10 with 16 points, including the game-tying and game-winning 3-point shots in the final 30 seconds of their 57-54 win over San Dimas High.
It was the Bulldogs’ second championship in program history. The first came in 2007.
Seniors Ariana Gonzalez and Summer McNeal were also named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 3A team.
Coach Harris led the Bulldogs to a 15-5 record during the 2021 season, which included six straight wins in the postseason.
The third-year coach, however, resigned a few days after the Bulldogs were defeated in the first-round of the CIF State South Region Tournament to take a coaching job at Roosevelt High in Eastvale where he lives.
Briggs, a Chino resident, earned Division 3AA Player of the Year honors after leading Ontario Christian to 22-3 overall record, including a 14-0 mark in the Ambassador League.
The Knights advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA title game, but fell to Sage Hill High of Newport Beach, 62-55, despite a 34-point performance from Briggs.
This season, Briggs averaged 30.1 points per game.
Chino Hills High junior Erica Collins earned All-CIF Southern Section honors in Division 2A, averaging a team-high 13.2 points per game. She also led the Huskies (11-4 overall, 8-2 in the Baseline League) in rebounds (139), steals (31) and blocks (48).
