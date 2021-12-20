Chino Hills High captures Chino Hills Holiday in the Hills girls' water polo tournament championship

The Chino Hills High School girls water polo team, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 6 by the CIF-Southern Section and the top-ranked team in the CIF-SS power ratings, cruised this past weekend to the championship title of its Chino Hills Holiday in the Hills Tournament, outscoring its opponents, 69-14 in four games.
The Huskies improved to 12-1 after a 21-4 win over Chino High in the tournament title game on Saturday at the Chino Hills High pool.
“I’m extremely proud how well the ladies are playing this season so far,” said Huskies coach Brian Heider. “They’ve worked hard and we are fortunate to have a talented and balanced team.”
Chino Hills had three players named to the All-Tournament team – Arwen Castillo, Blair Landherr and Katie Ramirez – and held all four of its tournament opponents to no more than five goals while averaging 17.2 goals per game.
Coach Heider said the team has had to deal with some injuries and other conflicts that have kept some players out of games this season, but they are ready to tackle a tough Baseline League season, which starts next month.
“They have each other’s backs and carry the load equally,” Coach Heider said. “We have a tough league schedule and a lot of work left to be done but I’m proud of this group of young ladies and where we’re at.”
Before league play begins, however, the Huskies will compete in the two-day, 20-team San Gorgonio Tournament that will take place Dec. 27 and 28 at San Gorgonio and Indian Springs high schools in San Bernardino and Redlands High School.
Chino Hills will play in Group B against West Valley at 11:30 a.m. and Eisenhower at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 27 at Indian Springs High, 650 Del Rosa Drive.
On Dec. 28, championship bracket games will be played at Redlands High, the consolation bracket at San Gorgonio and the position bracket at Indian Springs.
Chino Hills Holiday in the Hills results
Championship game
Chino Hills 21, Chino 4
Stats: Arwen Castillo (five goals, three assists, four steals); Katie Ramirez (four goals, four assists, four steals); Blair Landherr (four goals, three assists); Tara Cota (four goals, two assists); Maddi Powell (three goals, two assists, seven steals); Jill Adams (one goal); Gillian Glasscock (two saves). Chino Hills out shot Chino, 29-11.
Semifinals
Chino Hills 17, Pacifica 5
Stats: Blair Landherr (seven goals, three assists); Arwen Castillo (five goals, five assists); Jill Adams (three goals, two steals); Esmeralda Can (one goal); Tara Cota (one goal); Katie Ramirez (five steals); Gillian Glasscock (10 saves). Chino Hills out shot Pacifica, 40-15.
Pool play games
Chino Hills 17, Alhambra 2
Stats: Blair Landherr (five goals), Jill Adams (two goals), Arwen Castillo (two goals), Miranda Clue (two goals), Tara Cota (two goals), Monique Rojas (two goals); Katie Ramirez (one goal, eight steals); Kirsten Kurz (one goal); Gillian Glasscock (four saves). Chino Hills out shot Alhambra, 27-4.
Chino Hills 14, Ontario 3
Stats: Arwen Castillo (six goals, four steals); Katie Ramirez (three goals, three assists, five steals); Jill Adams (three goals); Tara Cota (one goal, five steals); Maddi Powell (one goal); Gillian Glasscock (three saves). Chino Hills out shot Ontario, 33-9.
