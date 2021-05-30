CIF-Southern Section baseball playoff brackets announced; four Chino Valley area teams qualify for postseason

(Photo by Josh Thompson/Chino Valley Champion)

The Ayala High baseball team earned the No. 4 seed in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, which begin Friday, June 4 with first-round games. Chino Hills High, the No. 3 seed in Division 3, will compete in the same playoff bracket with Don Lugo and Ontario Christian. All four Chino Valley schools will play first-round home games.