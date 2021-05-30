CIF-Southern Section baseball playoff brackets announced; four Chino Valley area teams qualify for postseason

Four Chino Valley high school baseball teams will play first-round home games when the CIF-Southern Section postseason begins Thursday, June 3. All games are scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
Playoff brackets were announced Sunday morning.
Ayala High (21-2) earned the No. 4-seed in Division 1 and will host Beckman High of Tustin in the first-round.
The Bulldogs won the Palomares League championship with a 14-1 league mark, and at one point during the 2021 season, had a 16-game winning streak.
Nine-time defending league champion Don Lugo will open its Division 3 postseason at home against Fountain Valley. The Conquistadores ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
Chino Hills and Ontario Christian, which placed second in the Baseline and Ambassador leagues, respectively, will also compete in the Division 3 bracket.
Chino Hills earned the No. 3-seed in Division 3.
Should Chino Hills defeat Irvine, and Don Lugo beats Fountain Valley, Chino Hills and Don Lugo will meet in a second-round game on Tuesday, June 8.
Quarterfinal games are scheduled for Friday, June 11, followed by semifinal matchups on Tuesday, June 15 and divisional championship games on Friday, June 18 or Saturday, June 19.
All CIF-Southern Section baseball brackets in Divisions 1 through 7 are available at cifss.org.
First-round games involving Chino Valley area teams:
Division 1
Beckman (17-7, second-place team Pacific Coast League) at No. 4 Ayala (21-2, Palomares League champion)
Division 3
Irvine (12-2, fourth-place team, Pacific Coast League) at No. 3 Chino Hills (18-8, second-place team, Baseline League)
Division 3
Fountain Valley (14-13, at-large team, Surf League) at Don Lugo (18-6, Mt. Baldy League champion)
Division 3
La Salle (10-10, second-place team, Del Rey League) at Ontario Christian (second-place team, Ambassador League).
