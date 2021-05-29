High school softball playoff brackets announced; first-round games scheduled for Thursday, June 3

Palomares League champion Ayala, co-Baseline League champ Chino Hills and Mt. Baldy League winner Don Lugo will host first-round home games when the CIF-Southern Section softball playoffs begin Thursday, June 3.
Chino High, the second-place team from the Mt. Baldy League, and Ontario Christian, the third-place team from the Ambassador League will be on the road.
Second-round games are scheduled for Saturday, June 5 with quarterfinal games on Tuesday, June 8.
Semifinal games will take place Thursday, June 10 with division title games set for Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
First-round game schedules (all games scheduled for 3:15 p.m.):
Division 1: Santa Margarita (16-7, third-place Trinity League) at Ayala (15-3).
Division 1: Corona Santiago (11-8, third-place Big VIII League) at Chino Hills (17-5).
Division 3: Hart (10-5, second place Foothill League) at Don Lugo (17-3).
Division 3: Chino (14-6) at Long Beach Millikan (20-7, Moore League champion).
Division 5: Ontario Christian (11-9) at Bishop Montgomery (5-4, second-place Camino Real League).
Full brackets can be found at cifss.org.
The CIF-Southern Section high school baseball brackets will be announced at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30 at cifss.org.
