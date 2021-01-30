Chino Hills High quarterback Matthew Geeting, who threw for 27 touchdowns and more than 2,500 yards during the 2019 season, announced on Twitter last Saturday afternoon he has decommitted from Middle Tennessee State University after committing to the school in August 2020. “After discussion and prayerful thought with my family, I have decided to decommit from Middle Tennessee University,” Geeting wrote. I want to thank Coach (Austin) Silvoy and Coach (Tony) Franklin for the opportunity.”
He added his recruitment is open to any school that wants him. “I am looking forward to the finding the opportunity that is the best fit for me,” he wrote. Geeting was named an All-Baseline League first team honoree in 2019, finishing with 2,524 yards on 205 for 354 passing, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 93.7 quarterback rating.
Chino Hills High finished the 2019 season at 6-6 overall, including a 3-2 record in the Baseline League.
